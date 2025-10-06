 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20260637 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This build fixes a security issue recently reported by Unity; more importantly it marks the official shift of the New Game+ mode from its beta branch to the default branch.

New Game+ mode is accessed by completing the game in Book 3, then starting a new game in Book 1 with the information (like gems, character names, and various important events retained). You'll also start with more cash and higher stats, so you can dive straight into exploring the many ways big and small the world has changed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1992771
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1992773
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1992774
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link