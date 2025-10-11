 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20260583
Update notes via Steam Community

This is an update with boring but necessary fixes:

  • Game engine security update (Unity 2019.4.41f1)

  • Baked lighting fixes

We wish you have a lovely weekend! 🦊

Changed files in this update

Windows Fox! Hen! Bag! Depot 1339581
Linux Fox! Hen! Bag! Depot Linux Depot 1339582
macOS Fox! Hen! Bag! Depot macOS Depot 1339583
