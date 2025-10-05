Greetings Willowguards!

This update is lean on content, but major in tech advancement: we now have full gamepad support, meaning no more virtual cursors when using a controller with Willowguard! We've had about ten thousand bugs to iron out in the transition, but hopefully this version is finally stable enough for release. Do let us know about any oddities you may bump into!

Aside from the controller update, we've got a regular list of smaller and larger changes, including:

Fixed a number of bugs reported in our Discord in levels, including wrong spawning positions in the lumberyard, non-exploding blowwarts, and non-functional golden chests.

Achievements should now work....again.

Maybe fixed the elusive "Focus stops regenerating" bug. Let us know if it occurs again!

Found the reason for the perennial "sigil gate does not work" bug - now hopefully fixed forever.

Final Fields level should now we doable no matter what order you clear the Aegis runes

AOE effects now have more precise targeting, such as traps (spike and saw traps) and the acid pool.

The acid frog now fires its projectile immediately on homing in on you - this makes it a lot more dangerous, so watch out!

Grenades are now aimed and thrown normally, meaning you can simply point where you want to throw it and it will go there. This works the same for both controllers and mouse + kb.

HIdden objectives are no longer visible in the loot screen if still hidden at the end of the dungeon. Debug objective text removed from loading screen.

A new camp training map has been added, to help players remember controls etc.

If a card is upgraded, the specific changes (e.g. damage) is now highlighted in the card description.

And probably a whole slew more!

But there's more!



During the upcoming week (6-10.10) we will be participating in the Finnish Games Week steam event, with yet another discount! Be sure to check us out then if you've been waiting for a chance to pick up the game. Woop!

AND THERE'S MORE

We've just launched the pre-orders for our Willow Guard Graphic Novel! Taking place in Regnum Polis before the events of the game, it's the perfect companion to the game for any fan. Did we mention limited edition? It's limited edition. You can also get it signed by the dev team.

Thank you to everyone who submitted bug reports and played the game. Watch this space for future updates, or if you're in town, come play some Willow Guard during Pocket Gamer Connect 7-8.10. We've got a new game mode to show y'all...