5 October 2025 Build 20260440 Edited 5 October 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everybunny! Thank you so much for supporting FlopHop and sharing your feedback — it truly helps the game grow! 💜

This story is very close to my heart — emotional, heartfelt, and full of quiet moments of reflection — and I can’t wait for you to experience it.

Patch Notes 1.0.1 (Windows & Linux)

- Adjusted hazard holes and refined waterfall visuals for a smoother look

- Lore item placements have been reworked for better exploration flow

- Fixed several typos in dialogues and minor text inconsistencies

