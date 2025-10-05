Hey everybunny! Thank you so much for supporting FlopHop and sharing your feedback — it truly helps the game grow! 💜
This story is very close to my heart — emotional, heartfelt, and full of quiet moments of reflection — and I can’t wait for you to experience it.
Patch Notes 1.0.1 (Windows & Linux)
- Adjusted hazard holes and refined waterfall visuals for a smoother look
- Lore item placements have been reworked for better exploration flow
- Fixed several typos in dialogues and minor text inconsistencies
Changed files in this update