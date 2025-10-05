 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20260434 Edited 6 October 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for continuing to support Videoclub Simulator!
We’re still polishing details and adding new features while improving the game’s overall stability.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed NPCs getting stuck in the cashier queue.

  • Fixed encrypted save file loading.

  • Fixed the achievement related to available movies.

New Features

  • Added a new animation when placing items on shelves.

  • Added question system that adapts to the player’s level and available movies.

  • VHS tapes dropped in the dropbox can now be moved to your inventory by dragging or clicking them.

🕵️‍♂️ We’re still investigating random crashes and save issues some players have reported.
Since we haven’t been able to reproduce them on our end, videos or clips showing the issue would really help us track them down faster.

💬 Thank you for all your feedback!
Every message, review, and forum post helps us improve the game.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3638631
  • Loading history…
