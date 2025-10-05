Hello Workers,

The new version of Just Work is now available, featuring brand new content.

In this update, we wanted to add new rooms with themes related to the new Enemy that has just appeared in the complex.

NEW FEATURES

OFANIM, the Fallen Angel

OFANIM is an enemy that creates lava puddles from its tears.

It wanders through the complex leaving a trail of fiery tears —

avoid touching them unless you want to get burned.

GAMEPLAY

3 new rooms have been added to the complex’s room pool.

Added a “Always Active” Voice Chat option (it may contain several bugs as we’re still testing its functionality).

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where you could hear other workers’ footsteps from far away.

Fixed a bug that drained Stamina while standing still.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to beat the level by jumping onto the elevator bars.

Finally fixed the bug that allowed workers to be placed inside the inventory.

That’s all for now — thank you so much for continuing to support JUST WORK.

We’ll see you in the next patch.



The game’s official Discord channel will soon be available, where you can share your feedback and suggestions to help this project keep growing.

See you in the halls of EternaTima.



– Santi