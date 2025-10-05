- Optimization: Added a toggle for image display during battles
- Optimization: Added contact information in the settings
- Optimization: Cleaned up objects in the scene
- Optimization: Re-translated the text
- Fix: Zombies no longer pass through obstacles such as cars and buildings
- Fix: Mouse cursor still changes after opening the interface
- Other minor optimizations and bug fixes
v1.7.0 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.7.0 Update Notes, October 5th, 2025
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3175651
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update