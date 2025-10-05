 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20260348 Edited 5 October 2025 – 15:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V1.7.0 Update Notes, October 5th, 2025

  • Optimization: Added a toggle for image display during battles
  • Optimization: Added contact information in the settings
  • Optimization: Cleaned up objects in the scene
  • Optimization: Re-translated the text
  • Fix: Zombies no longer pass through obstacles such as cars and buildings
  • Fix: Mouse cursor still changes after opening the interface
  • Other minor optimizations and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3175651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link