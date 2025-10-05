 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20260315 Edited 5 October 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You might have heard about this already, since it has caused considerble buzz. Games made with Unity in the last years seem to suffer from a security vulnerability. You can read more about it here.

Today's update includes Unity's patch to fix the issue in Archaelund. From the info that has been published, this issue shouldn't really have affected our players, but it's always better to be safe than sorry, so here it is. There are no other changes in this update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1082971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link