You might have heard about this already, since it has caused considerble buzz. Games made with Unity in the last years seem to suffer from a security vulnerability. You can read more about it here.
Today's update includes Unity's patch to fix the issue in Archaelund. From the info that has been published, this issue shouldn't really have affected our players, but it's always better to be safe than sorry, so here it is. There are no other changes in this update.
Unity vulnerability update
