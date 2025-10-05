FEATURES:
- Added basic pathfinding for enemy
- Added wishlist button
- Opening storage can trigger now a basic rotor inside the model (for example: animate opening chest)
- All items are loaded on handmodel when equipped (still buggy)
- Tools can now be repaired by dropping needed ressources on the toolmodel
- Updated handmodel
- Added bugreport UI / function
- When hovering over storage "TAB" will be displayed
- Player.log will be sent when reporting bug
- Toolattribute "power" is now ressource dependent: 1* iron > +4 / 1*copper > +3 / 1*gold > +2 / 1*silver > + 10
- Toolattribute "speed" depends on tool block count: bigger count = slower / smaller count = faster
- savefiles can now be reset
BUGFIXES:
- Crafting tile prefab was destroyed when holding a tool in crafting menu
- Gravity did not affect player when in inventory
- Storage slots were not in order
- Models now align to hand when equipped (still buggy)
- Iconpreview camera now positions on localposition not worldposition
- Cooldown in bugreport did not affect sending Player.log
- Bugreport window now always closes
- "F" did not appear when hovering buildable button
- "F" did not appear when hovering rotatable objects (basic rotor)
- Crafting tile "pipe output" did not render in iconpreview
- Closing eyes animation did not reset
- Dropping ore out of inventory duplicated at pickedup-position
- Dropped tools sometimes fell through the ground
- Dirt tiles can now only be placed on worldground
- Closed storage itemcounts were still visible when opening inventory
- Fixed alot of saving/loading problems
NEXT FEATURES:
- Roadmap
- More crafting tiles
- Connect chutes to storage
- Auto rotation when placing crafting tiles (no more "Q" spamming...)
- Craftable bed
- Mechanical harvesting
- Mechanical mining / cutting
- Pistons
- Better smelting mechanics
- better repair mechanics
- more features like (vehicles / engines / etc.) will be displayed on roadmap
Changelog Build 1.4.2 + 1.4.3
