FEATURES:

- Added basic pathfinding for enemy

- Added wishlist button

- Opening storage can trigger now a basic rotor inside the model (for example: animate opening chest)

- All items are loaded on handmodel when equipped (still buggy)

- Tools can now be repaired by dropping needed ressources on the toolmodel

- Updated handmodel

- Added bugreport UI / function

- When hovering over storage "TAB" will be displayed

- Player.log will be sent when reporting bug

- Toolattribute "power" is now ressource dependent: 1* iron > +4 / 1*copper > +3 / 1*gold > +2 / 1*silver > + 10

- Toolattribute "speed" depends on tool block count: bigger count = slower / smaller count = faster

- savefiles can now be reset







BUGFIXES:

- Crafting tile prefab was destroyed when holding a tool in crafting menu

- Gravity did not affect player when in inventory

- Storage slots were not in order

- Models now align to hand when equipped (still buggy)

- Iconpreview camera now positions on localposition not worldposition

- Cooldown in bugreport did not affect sending Player.log

- Bugreport window now always closes

- "F" did not appear when hovering buildable button

- "F" did not appear when hovering rotatable objects (basic rotor)

- Crafting tile "pipe output" did not render in iconpreview

- Closing eyes animation did not reset

- Dropping ore out of inventory duplicated at pickedup-position

- Dropped tools sometimes fell through the ground

- Dirt tiles can now only be placed on worldground

- Closed storage itemcounts were still visible when opening inventory

- Fixed alot of saving/loading problems







NEXT FEATURES:

- Roadmap

- More crafting tiles

- Connect chutes to storage

- Auto rotation when placing crafting tiles (no more "Q" spamming...)

- Craftable bed

- Mechanical harvesting

- Mechanical mining / cutting

- Pistons

- Better smelting mechanics

- better repair mechanics

- more features like (vehicles / engines / etc.) will be displayed on roadmap