Lots of new content is now available! The main feature of the update is the buffet! Feed your hungry guests from a selection of foods. Build a buffet area with a Host booth, tables, chairs, and a buffet table. Lots of other improvements and content to explore. Buffet Items have to be researched so check out the research screen to unlock it.

I'm already getting to work on update 13 - Prestige and Deliveries Update, stay tuned to the experimental branch for updates and content previews.

The buffet has 5 level which need to be researched to unlock. Lower levels are cheaper to fill but higher levels generate more prestige.

A cold snack and dessert table,

Prime Rib and other staples,

Pasta and salad,

A Seafood table

mmmm... Steaks!

Other Content Updates include:

New Super Hero Themed Street Performer Type:

Red and Blue Heros Available

Help drive guests inside with the heros from the latest blockbuster!

As a special bonus I have included some fall holiday themed items for your casino. Includes:

-A giant Pumpkin outdoor decor piece

-A Scarecrow outdoor decor piece

-A thankgiving painting for your walls

-And... a chance of Skeleton Street Performer applicant!