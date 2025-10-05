We still have to adjust the VFX half of the assets, but this should represent a noticeable improvement. If you want to give us feedback on the latest version, be sure to opt into the beta branch under the Steam settings.



The main branch is staying on v0.68.6 this week due to the animation issues in the previous version.





Version v0.68.8 [Beta]

-Attack animations and sound effects will now queue much more quickly.

-Greatly reduced the delay on a significant portion of attack audio.

-Updated the appearance of the checkboxes on the settings menu.