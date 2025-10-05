 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20260264 Edited 5 October 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
We still have to adjust the VFX half of the assets, but this should represent a noticeable improvement. If you want to give us feedback on the latest version, be sure to opt into the beta branch under the Steam settings.

The main branch is staying on v0.68.6 this week due to the animation issues in the previous version.


Version v0.68.8 [Beta]
-Attack animations and sound effects will now queue much more quickly.
-Greatly reduced the delay on a significant portion of attack audio.
-Updated the appearance of the checkboxes on the settings menu.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20260264
Depot 1217111
