5 October 2025 Build 20260254 Edited 5 October 2025 – 14:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Level 2 is now available

Optimizations for Level 1:
- Removed large rocks surrounding the area, improving FPS by ~10
- Changed the starting house, improving FPS by ~20
- Removed unused code
- Reduced bird count, improving FPS by ~5

Changed files in this update

