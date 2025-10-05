Level 2 is now available
Optimizations for Level 1:
- Removed large rocks surrounding the area, improving FPS by ~10
- Changed the starting house, improving FPS by ~20
- Removed unused code
- Reduced bird count, improving FPS by ~5
Early access 1.6
