Crawl Tactics 3.0 Beta version has been uploaded. In the Steam client, right-click the game -> Properties... -> Betas, then select Beta 3.0.0 to play.

Version 3.0 Beta is not a major change compared to 2.0, but it still brings more significant updates than a typical patch. Therefore, before releasing the official update, we're sharing this beta version to gather user feedback and fix any bugs.

If you're interested in trying out the new crawl tactics or would like to lend a hand to the developers, we would greatly appreciate your opinions. Feel free to share any feedback or bug reports either here on the Steam forum or on Discord. Thank you!

Notice: Before playing the beta, please back up your existing settings and save files. It is recommended to reset your settings to default, including key bindings and controller bindings, when starting the beta.

Mod Support:

You can now create and modify game content through mods. From the Mod menu at the bottom left you can generate and edit mod templates to create your own mods and each mod can be applied individually.

Currently templates are available for adding appearances classes items and skills. I also plan to upload example mods to the Workshop.

Battle Diversification:

Some enemies will now advance while taking advantage of terrain or defend strategic points. This is intended to move away from a purely camping-based strategy.

Environmental hazards such as rockfalls and wildfires have been added. They occur with a certain probability during battles and attack random tiles each turn.

Totems have been replaced by standard-bearers. Now enemy auras that enhance allies come from standard-bearers instead of totems. Their auras can grant traits like fear immunity magic immunity or magic reflection compensating forenemy weaknesses.

Support-type enemies that inflict debuffs have been added.

A wider variety of bosses has been introduced.

Hawkman and robot enemies now appear on battlefields and in Quest Mode you can construct Hawkman Fell and robot mercenary camps as rewards and hire them.

Terrain / Trap Interaction:

The algorithm for terrain generation has been modified to allow greater height differences and decorations have become more varied. Large structures such as tree stumps and statues have also been added.

Previously indestructible obstacles like rocks and statues can now be destroyed. Statues and trees can be attacked and toppled to damage enemies and statues can be pushed off hills to cause damage.

A new type of trap jar has been added which alters temperature or weather when destroyed. The generation algorithm for existing traps such as cannon traps has also been improved so they aim more effectively toward enemies.

Card Enhancements:

Cards have been made more useful. For example a trap that used to change the position of one obstacle can now move up to three.

Balancing / Stats:

The base movement range has been increased from 3 to 4 and jump value from 1 to 2.

Passives that increased AP without any cost have been removed.

The bonus movement distance gained from AGI has been reduced. The effects of stats have been revised: STR now increases critical chance DEX increases evasion and CON increases debuff resistance.

The accuracy bonus gained from improving bow mastery has been increased.

The range of certain ranged magic spells has been reduced.

Quest Mode / Abyss Mode:

After clearing Quest Mode once starting a second run now resets special events allowing new ones to occur.

The blacksmith no longer simply upgrades weapon stats; instead you must dismantle an item to obtain its core then merge it with another weapon.

When hiring undead units the AI will no longer control them—you can now command them directly.

Before entering the Gate of the Abyss you must now increase one difficulty element to proceed.

Upon defeating the final boss you can choose one of three items as a reward.

Crawlpedia:

Enemy information has been added.

Game Settings:

The game speed can now be adjusted not only between normal and fast but from 75% up to 300%.

Font settings can now be changed without restarting the game.

Unit Appearance: