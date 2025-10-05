Patch Notes v0.955.2



Performance & Stability

- Optimized rendering and background processes to improve framerate consistency on a wider range of systems.

- Reduced unnecessary resource usage to minimize stuttering and loading issues.



Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where the fusebox did not reset properly after inserting the fuse, preventing progression in some cases.

- Corrected several minor stability problems reported by players.



Gameplay Adjustments

- Anomalies are now optimized and scaled more effectively according to difficulty level, ensuring a smoother challenge curve.

- Balanced the in-game clock system by refining bonus and penalty times, making gameplay pacing fairer and more engaging.

