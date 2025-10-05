 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20260224
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes v0.955.2

Performance & Stability
- Optimized rendering and background processes to improve framerate consistency on a wider range of systems.
- Reduced unnecessary resource usage to minimize stuttering and loading issues.

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the fusebox did not reset properly after inserting the fuse, preventing progression in some cases.
- Corrected several minor stability problems reported by players.

Gameplay Adjustments
- Anomalies are now optimized and scaled more effectively according to difficulty level, ensuring a smoother challenge curve.
- Balanced the in-game clock system by refining bonus and penalty times, making gameplay pacing fairer and more engaging.

Changed files in this update

