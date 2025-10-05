 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20260181 Edited 5 October 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Previous build had working achievements, however, you had to quit and restart the app to get them to register. This build should hopefully fix the "real time," portion of the achievement grant and enable those to unlock as you play like they should. At least, in theory.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2296591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link