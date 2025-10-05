This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You manually need to switch to it in Steam. Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown. To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

### Changed

- Added some metadata to logging to help throubleshoot issues in the future

- Added logic to turn off shadow casting and receiving for all particle system renderers in mods, for performance as it might be on and should never really be needed

YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Discord

- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺