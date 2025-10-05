Update Highlights:
Applied Unity security patch for stability and safety
New Level-based jobs & damage system; headshot effects now scale by %
Added Player Card (similar to NPC info cards)
Headshot Leaderboard is now visible
Halloween Pumpkin added — something’s glowing in the dark... 🎃
Rain now slows down work times by 1.5×
Player message log is now active
Info messages now appear only 5 % of the time after the first horde
Only level transition music now plays during level changes (other sounds muted)
Story updates for both Player and Camp Survivors
Stay sharp, survivors.
Survivors Dawn Team
Changed files in this update