Update Highlights:

Applied Unity security patch for stability and safety

New Level-based jobs & damage system; headshot effects now scale by %

Added Player Card (similar to NPC info cards)

Headshot Leaderboard is now visible

Halloween Pumpkin added — something’s glowing in the dark... 🎃

Rain now slows down work times by 1.5×

Player message log is now active

Info messages now appear only 5 % of the time after the first horde

Only level transition music now plays during level changes (other sounds muted)