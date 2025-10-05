 Skip to content
Major 5 October 2025 Build 20260155 Edited 5 October 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Highlights:

  • Applied Unity security patch for stability and safety

  • New Level-based jobs & damage system; headshot effects now scale by %

  • Added Player Card (similar to NPC info cards)

  • Headshot Leaderboard is now visible

  • Halloween Pumpkin added — something’s glowing in the dark... 🎃

  • Rain now slows down work times by 1.5×

  • Player message log is now active

  • Info messages now appear only 5 % of the time after the first horde

  • Only level transition music now plays during level changes (other sounds muted)

  • Story updates for both Player and Camp Survivors

Stay sharp, survivors.

Survivors Dawn Team

