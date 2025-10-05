Gameplay
- Gravity is now applied before checking for connects.
- Have fun warrior players.
Misc
- Fixed a bug where spamming color buttons in character select would lock opponents out of choices.
Patch 0.40.2
Update notes via Steam Community
