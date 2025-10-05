 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20260110 Edited 5 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay
- Gravity is now applied before checking for connects.
- Have fun warrior players.
Misc
- Fixed a bug where spamming color buttons in character select would lock opponents out of choices.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3663631
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3663632
  • Loading history…
