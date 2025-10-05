Fixes and Improvements:
Fixed bug with ingredient orders allowing locked dishes to be prepared (e.g. baked fish).
Fixed bug with vegetable stew.
Fixed bug with NPC on day 9.
Fixed NPC animation on day 9.
Fixed hotel mesh issue.
Added coal display to the furnace.
Increased grandfather’s letter hitbox for easier interaction.
Adjusted dish balance – production is now faster.
Improved and partially optimized main map.
Removed or reworked meshes to improve performance.
Improved paintings and tavern interior.
Added trash mechanic – now you can throw away food and drinks.
Replaced order bell with a new optimized version.
Partially reworked and optimized collision meshes.
Added boards to currently inaccessible doors.
Relocated the alcohol still.
Added new UI and world sounds.
Updated loading screen.
In Progress:
Tree and foliage optimization on the main map.
Bug fixes and polish.
Optimizing animations of game objects and UI.
Improving existing mechanics and interaction systems.
