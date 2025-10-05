 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20260046
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes and Improvements:

  • Fixed bug with ingredient orders allowing locked dishes to be prepared (e.g. baked fish).

  • Fixed bug with vegetable stew.

  • Fixed bug with NPC on day 9.

  • Fixed NPC animation on day 9.

  • Fixed hotel mesh issue.

  • Added coal display to the furnace.

  • Increased grandfather’s letter hitbox for easier interaction.

  • Adjusted dish balance – production is now faster.

  • Improved and partially optimized main map.

  • Removed or reworked meshes to improve performance.

  • Improved paintings and tavern interior.

  • Added trash mechanic – now you can throw away food and drinks.

  • Replaced order bell with a new optimized version.

  • Partially reworked and optimized collision meshes.

  • Added boards to currently inaccessible doors.

  • Relocated the alcohol still.

  • Added new UI and world sounds.

  • Updated loading screen.

In Progress:

  • Tree and foliage optimization on the main map.

  • Bug fixes and polish.

  • Optimizing animations of game objects and UI.

  • Improving existing mechanics and interaction systems.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3610701
