5 October 2025 Build 20260017 Edited 5 October 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We fixed the compatibility error that surfaced yesterday. Everything is running well now. Same game, smaller filesize.

DLC coming out later today.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2186981
macOS Depot 2186982
Linux Depot 2186983
