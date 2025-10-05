

Updates:

Adjusted magic and range icon size for magic defence and range defence.

Updated Range Skill Guide to explain your free fire chance.

Updated Magic Skill Guide to explain your free cast chance.

Updated Prestige UI for magic and range to show your free fire/cast chance gained from prestige. updated the prestige information too do this before work

Improved Auto Fishing to now check your bait, previously this check wasn't included which caused the skill to stop.

Updates Skills UI.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed Onyx widow not showing Firemaking requirement.

Fixed Move to well, stopping after exiting a dungeon.

Fixed Crafting skill guide, Range armour moccasins and wraps being swapped.

Fixed BowCrafting Level Up not disappearing when Auto BowCrafting

Fixed Imbuing Skill guide not showing the dexterity requirement for Altar of Rift.

Corrected the Fishing skill guide to explain your chance to not consume bait.

Fixed an Issue with Auto Crafting, where it would say already auto crafting unless the player moves away and opens the UI again.

Fixed an Issue with Auto Crafting, turning off Invocations when switching crafts.