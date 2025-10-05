Small maintenance update focused on Windows 10 compatibility, fullscreen detection, and hotkey reliability.
- Added optional MAG capture backend for Windows 10 to enable “Hide From Self Capture” (no more recursive self-capture of the lens window). MAG supports: Crosshair, Zoom Hint, Concentration, FPS counter, Color Correction. MAG does not support AI Upscaler.
- Fullscreen detection added. If a game is running in true Fullscreen and the lens window is not visible, the system will show a message recommending switching the game to Borderless or Windowed. A matching note was added to the Help section.
- Hotkey assignment fixes. Duplicate hotkeys are now highlighted in red. Blacklisted single-key hotkeys (Alt, Ctrl, Shift, Win, Num+) are blocked; use them only in combos (e.g., Alt+1). Hotkeys used by Quick Setup (Ctrl+LMB, Ctrl+RMB, Shift+LMB) are highlighted in orange as “avoid.”
- Quick Setup improved: Click-Through is temporarily disabled while you manipulate the lens window.
- Follow Cursor improved: the mouse cursor is hidden while the mode is active.
Patch notes date: Oct 5, 2025
Build number: 0.72
Changed files in this update