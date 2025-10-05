 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259962
  • Deployed a patch for MicroWorks and MicroKit addressing a security vulnerability in the Unity runtime (CVE-2025-59489).
  • Fixed softlock after opening emote editor when a connection to the server can't be established.
  • "Unlocalized Games" host setting will now be turned off by default for languages other than English. The preference will also now be saved.


  • Fixed an issue where late joiners would run the custom boss logic before the lua world initialized.
  • Audio clips in audio sources imported from MicroKit will now always be loaded into memory, allowing them to be reused.
  • Fixed "PlayerController:IsServer()".
  • Added "GameObject:SetUsageMessage(message)".
  • Added "GameObject:SetUsageDistance(distance)".
  • Added "GameObject:SetUsageButton(action)".
  • Added "MicrogameCoordinator:IsLateJoining()".

