UPDATED:
- Deployed a patch for MicroWorks and MicroKit addressing a security vulnerability in the Unity runtime (CVE-2025-59489).
- Fixed softlock after opening emote editor when a connection to the server can't be established.
- "Unlocalized Games" host setting will now be turned off by default for languages other than English. The preference will also now be saved.
MODDING:
- Fixed an issue where late joiners would run the custom boss logic before the lua world initialized.
- Audio clips in audio sources imported from MicroKit will now always be loaded into memory, allowing them to be reused.
- Fixed "PlayerController:IsServer()".
- Added "GameObject:SetUsageMessage(message)".
- Added "GameObject:SetUsageDistance(distance)".
- Added "GameObject:SetUsageButton(action)".
- Added "MicrogameCoordinator:IsLateJoining()".
