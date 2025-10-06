 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20259931 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings!

Last week Unity sent out a email detailing some security vulnerability in post 2021 versions of the Unity Engine. https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

We've updated our version of the Editor to address this issue, so that this latest build of TaleSpire has the fix included. This also forced an update on multiple packages we use, which we have been running testing on today. It should all be as before, but, please let us know if we've missed anything.


One small change also made it into this patch:

  • Scaled down the Cryo chamber to 75% size. Deprecated the old size.


We'll be back with a small Asset pack very soon.

Thanks everyone!


BUILD-ID: 20259931 - Download Size: Win / Linux 48.5 MB / Mac OS 62.1 MB

