5 October 2025 Build 20259909 Edited 5 October 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Trading System Hotfix

- Fixed bug where in some cases items did not unlock after purchase
- Refactored parts of the trading functionality for better stability
- Rebalanced prices for ammunition and grenades – these values now scale with game difficulty
- Rebalanced drop chances of loot from enemies – also affected by difficulty level
- Added new items to the store, including weapon modules, ammunition, and equipment
- Some minor fixes
Thank you everyone for your feedback about the recent update!

