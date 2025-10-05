Trading System Hotfix



- Fixed bug where in some cases items did not unlock after purchase

- Refactored parts of the trading functionality for better stability

- Rebalanced prices for ammunition and grenades – these values now scale with game difficulty

- Rebalanced drop chances of loot from enemies – also affected by difficulty level

- Added new items to the store, including weapon modules, ammunition, and equipment

- Some minor fixes

Thank you everyone for your feedback about the recent update!