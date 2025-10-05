 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259906 Edited 5 October 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello all, Pushing an update the fixes a security vulnerability in accordance with Unity's CVE-2025-59489 statement. Read more here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01.

Thanks,
Henry

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Brass Brigade Content Depot 1163911
