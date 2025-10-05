 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259895 Edited 5 October 2025 – 14:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor bug fixing.

Added some QoL improvements.
Water reworked.
Landscape reworked.
Added support units and buildings.
Added Frame Generation when FSR4 is enabled.
Adjusted FSR4 Quality levels for better quality view and better performance.

