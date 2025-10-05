Minor bug fixing.
Added some QoL improvements.
Water reworked.
Landscape reworked.
Added support units and buildings.
Added Frame Generation when FSR4 is enabled.
Adjusted FSR4 Quality levels for better quality view and better performance.
Patch notes v0.36
