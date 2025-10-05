Added
- Passive skill [Skillful weapon] - your summoned weapon can now copy your learned skills in melee and ranged tree
- Active skill [Healing aura] - activate to heal you and allies nearby over time. Skill added as possible on-hit effect on weapons/shields, elites and bosses can now also spawn with that skill
- Passive skill [Cast barrier] - during spellcasting all incoming physical damage is reduced
- Can now see players followers in top right corner and click icon to see their stats
- On-hit effects are now visible in character stats
- New effects for physical/magical damage reduction
- New epic set or armor and shield. All pieces of ghost armor have physical damage reduction
- More skills can now spawn on gear
Changed
- Lowered minimum required level for most of skill autocast affixes for weapons/shields. Now they can appear as low as item level 10
Fixed
- Fixed follower weapon health/mana not properly adjusting with level
- Fixes in range calculation between targets
- Fixed player stats window visibility when other stats are shown on screen
- Fixed [Steel battier] visual lagging behind
- Removed lvl 80 boss skill for summoning elites from pool of possible spawning on gear
Changed files in this update