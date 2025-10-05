Added

- Passive skill [Skillful weapon] - your summoned weapon can now copy your learned skills in melee and ranged tree

- Active skill [Healing aura] - activate to heal you and allies nearby over time. Skill added as possible on-hit effect on weapons/shields, elites and bosses can now also spawn with that skill

- Passive skill [Cast barrier] - during spellcasting all incoming physical damage is reduced

- Can now see players followers in top right corner and click icon to see their stats

- On-hit effects are now visible in character stats

- New effects for physical/magical damage reduction

- New epic set or armor and shield. All pieces of ghost armor have physical damage reduction

- More skills can now spawn on gear

Changed

- Lowered minimum required level for most of skill autocast affixes for weapons/shields. Now they can appear as low as item level 10

Fixed

- Fixed follower weapon health/mana not properly adjusting with level

- Fixes in range calculation between targets

- Fixed player stats window visibility when other stats are shown on screen

- Fixed [Steel battier] visual lagging behind

- Removed lvl 80 boss skill for summoning elites from pool of possible spawning on gear