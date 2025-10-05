V1.2.9

· Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where completing the [Vine of Midas Mission] might give multiple [Vine of Midas].

2. Fixed an issue where the maximum frame rate setting might not take effect in some cases.

3. Fixed incorrect value display for [Stone King Grass] and [Egg].

4. Fixed an issue where [High-Yield Rice] did not harvest twice.

5. Fixed an issue where [Endless Night] could still be played when health was insufficient.



· Optimizations

1. Optimized the descriptions of some cards.