V1.2.9
· Fixes
1. Fixed an issue where completing the [Vine of Midas Mission] might give multiple [Vine of Midas].
2. Fixed an issue where the maximum frame rate setting might not take effect in some cases.
3. Fixed incorrect value display for [Stone King Grass] and [Egg].
4. Fixed an issue where [High-Yield Rice] did not harvest twice.
5. Fixed an issue where [Endless Night] could still be played when health was insufficient.
· Optimizations
1. Optimized the descriptions of some cards.
