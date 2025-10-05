- Editor: Modernized the in-game editor for clarity. All the functionality is still there, but slightly moved around. Some utilities also.
- Modding Assets: now included with the binary. Copy the mod/* folder to separate directory if you want to customize fully.
- Protector/Protectorate Mechanic: due to abuse of the happiness system, the happiness adjust for the protectorate entering a relationship has been lowered to +3% (from +15%).
- Moderating: Moderators are now able to setup password-protected games that are rated at the same time.
- Moderating: Permission bugfix for map approvals. Some moderators could not approve maps!
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Maintenance: improved text rendering performance.
- Maintenance: Droid Billing updated to latest version 8.0.0.
- Maintenance: proguard rules updated (to remove warnings).
- Maintenance: more detailed information of Droid version.
- Maintenance: date/time validation with stacktrace if day is wrong (to locate source).
- Maintenance: Removing the Mac OS *.dmg file from the downloads as it didn't properly work (somehow the signing is not correct).
- Maintenance: EOS DLLs updated to latest (updated certificate chain).
- Bugfix: chess engine was wrongly sorting move eval and crashed.
- Bugfix: Creating multiplayer games didn't properly load the assets showing characters instead.
- Bugfix Crashes: for research and division by /0.
- Bugfix Crashes: when the next unmoved troop selection was 'null'.
Update 1.48.297 - Modernized In-Game Editor
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot WIN64 Depot 338812
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot MAC64 Depot 338813
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot LIN64 Depot 338815
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update