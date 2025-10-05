 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259725
Update notes
  • Editor: Modernized the in-game editor for clarity. All the functionality is still there, but slightly moved around. Some utilities also.
  • Modding Assets: now included with the binary. Copy the mod/* folder to separate directory if you want to customize fully.
  • Protector/Protectorate Mechanic: due to abuse of the happiness system, the happiness adjust for the protectorate entering a relationship has been lowered to +3% (from +15%).
  • Moderating: Moderators are now able to setup password-protected games that are rated at the same time.
  • Moderating: Permission bugfix for map approvals. Some moderators could not approve maps!
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Maintenance: improved text rendering performance.
  • Maintenance: Droid Billing updated to latest version 8.0.0.
  • Maintenance: proguard rules updated (to remove warnings).
  • Maintenance: more detailed information of Droid version.
  • Maintenance: date/time validation with stacktrace if day is wrong (to locate source).
  • Maintenance: Removing the Mac OS *.dmg file from the downloads as it didn't properly work (somehow the signing is not correct).
  • Maintenance: EOS DLLs updated to latest (updated certificate chain).
  • Bugfix: chess engine was wrongly sorting move eval and crashed.
  • Bugfix: Creating multiplayer games didn't properly load the assets showing characters instead.
  • Bugfix Crashes: for research and division by /0.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when the next unmoved troop selection was 'null'.

