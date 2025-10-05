English##########Content################[Warchief's Tent]Charaton's dialogs are being added。[The Siege of Dana]Story continues. Sergeant Stormer will reappear in the Dana Shelter.[The Anomalous Nation]If you have progressed the main story far enough, you can ask Charaton about Zhang Yin and Aten Cultists. If Charaton likes you enough, he will give you a clue.[Wiki]Updated the page of The Siege of Dana.[Worthy Opponent]Added weapon type: Stone Axe to the potential reward pool.[Weapon]New Weapon Type: War Axe[Worthy Opponent]Added weapon type: War Axe to the potential reward pool.[Shopping]Various smiths now sell War Axes.[Shopping]The equipment store in Hottle may now sell War Axes with the "Storm" prefix.[Shopping]Various smiths now have their crafting skill levels affect their products. The Blacksmith Apprentice in Marinas has a level of 20. And the smith in the Dolovian Camp has a level of 40.简体中文##########Content################【大酋长的帐篷】查拉顿的对话内容开始出现。【达那围城战】剧情继续。史东尔中士会再度出现在达那避难所。【异常国度】如果你的主线已经进展到了这里的话。你可以问查拉顿关于张银和阿腾教团的事情。如果查拉顿足够喜欢你的话，他会给你一条线索。【维基】更新了达那围城战的页面。【有价值的对手】将石斧类型的武器加入到了可能的奖励池。【武器】新武器类别：战斧【有价值的对手】将战斧类型的武器加入到了可能的奖励池。【购物】各种铁匠现在会贩卖战斧【购物】霍特尔的装备店可能贩卖带有风暴词缀的战斧。【购物】不同的铁匠现在有不同的技能等级影响他们的产品质量。玛丽娜斯的铁匠学徒的技能等级是20。多洛维营地的铁匠的等级是40。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场