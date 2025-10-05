Update, Version 20251004
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Warchief's Tent]Charaton's dialogs are being added。
[The Siege of Dana]Story continues. Sergeant Stormer will reappear in the Dana Shelter.
[The Anomalous Nation]If you have progressed the main story far enough, you can ask Charaton about Zhang Yin and Aten Cultists. If Charaton likes you enough, he will give you a clue.
[Wiki]Updated the page of The Siege of Dana.
[Worthy Opponent]Added weapon type: Stone Axe to the potential reward pool.
[Weapon]New Weapon Type: War Axe
[Worthy Opponent]Added weapon type: War Axe to the potential reward pool.
[Shopping]Various smiths now sell War Axes.
[Shopping]The equipment store in Hottle may now sell War Axes with the "Storm" prefix.
[Shopping]Various smiths now have their crafting skill levels affect their products. The Blacksmith Apprentice in Marinas has a level of 20. And the smith in the Dolovian Camp has a level of 40.
简体中文
##########Content################
【大酋长的帐篷】查拉顿的对话内容开始出现。
【达那围城战】剧情继续。史东尔中士会再度出现在达那避难所。
【异常国度】如果你的主线已经进展到了这里的话。你可以问查拉顿关于张银和阿腾教团的事情。如果查拉顿足够喜欢你的话，他会给你一条线索。
【维基】更新了达那围城战的页面。
【有价值的对手】将石斧类型的武器加入到了可能的奖励池。
【武器】新武器类别：战斧
【有价值的对手】将战斧类型的武器加入到了可能的奖励池。
【购物】各种铁匠现在会贩卖战斧
【购物】霍特尔的装备店可能贩卖带有风暴词缀的战斧。
【购物】不同的铁匠现在有不同的技能等级影响他们的产品质量。玛丽娜斯的铁匠学徒的技能等级是20。多洛维营地的铁匠的等级是40。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/cf8d08af
https://pastelink.net/nai70kg2
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update