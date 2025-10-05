 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
5 October 2025 Build 20259701 Edited 5 October 2025 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • New damage direction indicator for clearer combat reads

  • Flashlight added (press L) for darker areas

  • ADS alignment improved + toy red dot assist

Balance

  • Ant (melee) HP: 100 -> 80

  • Ant Spawner "Shepherd's Pie" HP: 500 -> 200

Audio

  • Reduced overall music volume: 1.0 -> 0.85

Gameplay/QoL

  • Wall spiders are now destructible (squash away!)

Notes

  • Feedback is gold - drop thoughts in the forums or reviews and I'll keep iterating.

Thanks for playing and for all the constructive feedback! More updates soon.

