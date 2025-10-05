Highlights
New damage direction indicator for clearer combat reads
Flashlight added (press L) for darker areas
ADS alignment improved + toy red dot assist
Balance
Ant (melee) HP: 100 -> 80
Ant Spawner "Shepherd's Pie" HP: 500 -> 200
Audio
Reduced overall music volume: 1.0 -> 0.85
Gameplay/QoL
Wall spiders are now destructible (squash away!)
Notes
Feedback is gold - drop thoughts in the forums or reviews and I'll keep iterating.
Thanks for playing and for all the constructive feedback! More updates soon.
