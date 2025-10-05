 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259689
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed anchoring for UI elements for 16:10 screen
Fixed minor spelling mistakes in dialogs
Fixed an issue where when you finish the board of a character it remains unlocked even so it should deactivate

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448871
