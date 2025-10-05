Hey everyone,

Pushing out a small but important update for Solitude Underwater.

Today we learned that there is a giant Unity security vulnerability affecting games created from 2017 till now. Apparently, Unity found this back in May and no one has been affected, but it's important that we patch the game, just to be safe.

Windows Version:

The Windows version of Solitude Underwater has been Patched and updated. As long as you update the game through Steam, you will no longer have the vulnerability.

Mac Version:

The Mac version was also affected. Since the game was not playable in Mac anyway, I have removed the Mac version from Steam to prevent anyone from downloading a version that is both unpatched and broken. (Never managed to make Mac worked, I really tried, but without a Mac is almost impossible to test)

So to be clear:

Windows: Update your game and you are safe.

Mac: The version has been removed from the store.

Thank you all :>