Hi folks,

This update will be somewhat light on content as we're currently on the road in preparation for PAX, however we wanted to make sure we get it out to you as soon as possible.

Security Patch

Unity has recently let us know about a security vulnerability present in all games built with Unity since version 2017.1. The update we have just released will apply the recommended fix to Fox and Shadow, however we recommend that you make sure all of your games are up-to-date, particularly if you know that they are made with Unity.

We're sorry to be bringing you this news - Unity tells us that there is currently no evidence that this vulnerability has been exploited, nor has there been any impact on players. If we learn anything more we'll be sure to keep you updated.

You can find out more information via: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Bug Fixes

Another noteworthy change is that we believe we have found the fix to a rather frustrating bug. Some players have reported that the game locks up at the end of a battle when they go to select a reward card.

We believe we have found the somewhat-obscure cause of this and patched it, however its hard for us to definitively prove that we've fixed it for all cases, so if you do run into it again we'd very much like to know!

The Fun Stuff

As mentioned earlier, we'll be exhibiting at PAX again later this week, so we're all very excited to see many of you there again! Please feel free to swing by and say hello, we may have some fun little updates to show off on the convention floor...