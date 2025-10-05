 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Call of Duty® Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20259597 Edited 5 October 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have received a report of a security vulnerability in Unity, the engine used to develop this title, and have released an update to address this issue.
There are no changes to the game content, and the version number remains the same.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3379171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link