5 October 2025 Build 20259572
Update notes via Steam Community

Point deduction in group stages


During the group stages, teams may sometimes start with a point deduction (for example, Ecuador received a 3-point deduction in the 2026 qualifiers in real life). Usually, teams with lower reputations are more likely to face such penalties.

You will be informed what teams are getting penalized at the top of the page.





Teams


You can go to the "Active Teams" page to check out a list of active teams. You can access the in-game editor there to edit team data before you start a tournament.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

