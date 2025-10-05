 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259553 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.2.2 has been released!

This update includes a security patch for the engine used!

Have fun with the new update!

Changed files in this update

