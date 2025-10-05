 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259395
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity announced a vulnerability in their game engine and recommended us to update the engine to a version in which the vulnerability is fixed.

And so we did! This update has no functional changes. Just an update for security purposes as recommended by the people of Unity.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2241991
