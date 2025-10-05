 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20259358 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. In Chaos Draft, players now advance on the room board even after a defeat (ensuring that at least one win guarantees access to the first reward room).
  2. Slightly reduced the points deducted for a loss in Chaos Draft.
  3. Improved the matchmaking parameters in Chaos Draft, lowering the probability of being matched against abnormally low-rated opponents.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3411021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link