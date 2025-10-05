- In Chaos Draft, players now advance on the room board even after a defeat (ensuring that at least one win guarantees access to the first reward room).
- Slightly reduced the points deducted for a loss in Chaos Draft.
- Improved the matchmaking parameters in Chaos Draft, lowering the probability of being matched against abnormally low-rated opponents.
ver10034 Patch Notes (Improvements)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update