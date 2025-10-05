 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259332 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Reworked saving to be more robust.

    • Added 2 levels of saving to ensure data is on disk.

    • Added option to manually save from the settings menu.

    • Added button on load page to directly load a backup instead of the main save.

    • Scan backups on loading game and show the latest save if the main save failed to persist.

  • Fixed hard crash when loading pre-0.6 saves.

  • Fixed styling of mastery screen to be better in dark mode, and to be more consistently layed out.

  • Fixed forgeworks harmony debuff from giving you massive negative perfection.

  • Added a quick attack button to use the current stance. Also indicate current stance on the fight button.

  • Improve styling of buttons in dark mode.

  • Fixed hard crash when using Target: conditionals.

  • Fixed save importing not defaulting to the most played save.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3992262
  • Loading history…
