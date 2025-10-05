Reworked saving to be more robust.
Added 2 levels of saving to ensure data is on disk.
Added option to manually save from the settings menu.
Added button on load page to directly load a backup instead of the main save.
Scan backups on loading game and show the latest save if the main save failed to persist.
Fixed hard crash when loading pre-0.6 saves.
Fixed styling of mastery screen to be better in dark mode, and to be more consistently layed out.
Fixed forgeworks harmony debuff from giving you massive negative perfection.
Added a quick attack button to use the current stance. Also indicate current stance on the fight button.
Improve styling of buttons in dark mode.
Fixed hard crash when using Target: conditionals.
Fixed save importing not defaulting to the most played save.
[0.6.16] Fixes + improvements
