A nice long awaited change to how Custom Gates behave. Now when placed, they carry over their naming in the circuit tool. This should make playing the classical logic modules WAY more enjoyable and less frustrating. No need to make any mistake placing CG's now!



Now would be the best time to learn classical logic on a quantum simulator - pls replay the Sage of Purposes modules once more, you'll see what I mean.



We rushed this patch to address a vulnerability to the engine that got reported this Friday. Offline still remains our top prio and hopefully this month will be deployed on the public branch.



Stay quantum,

QI team