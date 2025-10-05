 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259325 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- snow biome visual improvements
- rage, healing are now autocasted while unit is attacking (previously, autocast only when idle)
- cavaliers' healing mana cost further increased
- apprentices' dispel' area reduced
- some of the heroes' attacks' are no longer affected by critical-strike-boosting items
- minor qol bugfixes

