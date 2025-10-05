- snow biome visual improvements
- rage, healing are now autocasted while unit is attacking (previously, autocast only when idle)
- cavaliers' healing mana cost further increased
- apprentices' dispel' area reduced
- some of the heroes' attacks' are no longer affected by critical-strike-boosting items
- minor qol bugfixes
Update Notes For Oct 5
