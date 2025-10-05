- Unity security update
Added:
- Some animals eat foods/things.
- Added a hammock to look up at the sky.
- Caterpillars!
Changed:
- Loading a save file no longer reloads all the assets and scenes, lowering load times by a bunch.
Playtest Update 0.06.12
0.06.12
