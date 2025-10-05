 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259286
0.06.12

  • Unity security update


    Added:
  • Some animals eat foods/things.
  • Added a hammock to look up at the sky.
  • Caterpillars!


    Changed:
  • Loading a save file no longer reloads all the assets and scenes, lowering load times by a bunch.

