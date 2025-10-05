@Abe added a speedloader chute to the 870 breaching shotgun and removed some references to unused gunmods and weapons.

Removed the bayonet lug from the Marlin, as it's just a varmint rifle and doesn't have one irl.

Did the first half of April 2025 backports from DDA, including... NPCs can use stairs and ladders again.

Automatically delete map notes placed by dropped favorited objects when you pick them back up again. Note that due to a DDA oversight, this only works if you pick up the item using (g)et or (w)ield, not if you (W)ear it while it's on the ground or get it some other way. A fix for that will be posted soon.

Fixed a crafting segfault.

Overhauled a ton of math and EOC stuff.

Cleaned up and improved a ton of map calls.

Allowed reading from nearby ebooks.

Made the war hammer shorter, slightly smaller/lighter, and able to clip to a belt.

Fixed a few maps.

Added more mod locations to the Glock 19.

Added butternut ink and butter.

Allow the AR pistol to take a 7.62x39 upper.

@N_Azurik brings us a bunch of backports for Innawood, new content and fixes aplenty.

Backported a change to monster evo scaling. The default value for monster scaling is now 1 instead of 4. All monster evo and monstergroup spawn times have been multiplied by ~4 to compensate, except for some which were always intended to be very quick, like shockers burning out. This should not be super noticable except for in the case of shockers or with giant bugs dying off in wintertime. Your existing saves do not need to be adjusted, this change is retroactive.

Fixed a longstanding bug from DDA where corpses would almost always upgrade immediately when they revived, no matter how far into the Cataclysm you were. This is what has accounted for there being too many advanced evolutions around in both games for probably over a year now.

Added a fix which should make it much easier for the second refugee center doctor lab mission to find its target.

Updated pathfinding to allow multiple targets. This shouldn't be super noticable, though monsters and NPCs may get stuck less often.

In-progress crafts are now flagged as belonging to their maker's faction, preventing some weirdness with them in NPC faction bases.

Fixed most of the mortar-related text, added a message for when you actually fire the thing so you know it worked properly, fixed an error message and segfault that were popping up when using mortars, removed the FLAT_SURFACE (???) quality from them, and significantly increased their power.

Fixed a loophole related to the monster training limits that would allow people to get more than the set amount of EXP off of a single monster.

Sourdough bread now properly inherits nutrients from its ingredients. You can also eat it while it's frozen.

Reduced the loot on soldier and cop zombies. When I initially calibrated these, I hadn't realized how many of them you run into at some common locations like FEMA camps, so they were returning huge amounts of ammo for the investment required to kill them.

@Abe fixed a bunch of bionic professions. All the ones that need power to do their thing now start with some way to get it and at least one power storage CBM. Some of the existing ones have been switched over to sources that make more sense. Notably, the bionic patient uses a cable charger, which should make it a bit harder to get going.

Fixed a longstanding DDA bug where corpses spawned via itemgroups were not actually getting pulped, even if they were intended to be spawned at the max damage level. This won't affect too many places as most corpses are spawned intact, but there are several places where the corpses were always intended to be spawning pre-pulped.

@Abe fixed an issue where bone buttons weren't usable as fasteners in a lot of recipes. While doing this, we decided that strings ought not to suffice for fasteners except in special cases, as strings are so common that they sort of obviate the need for fasteners and they're not very good at holding heavy garments together most of the time.

When first opened, the game will now make cc-sounds the default sound pack if you have it (it comes with it by default, so you should have it unless you've done something to your files or you're on Mac).

Abe renamed gauze patchs to gauze patches.,

AR glasses still didn't work with NVGs due to a missing field. Now they do. Thanks Abe!

Removed both types of stone pouch. This item was a classic example of something being added because someone started from video game logic and worked backwards without much consideration for reality. It was a PALS-compatible pouch that could also tie around your thigh and somehow could hold ten baseball-sized rocks without any real encumbrance, and also it only took you 1/5th of a second to take them out of there, less if you had high dex or the packrat trait. Existing containers suffice for rocks, and any kind of thigh pouch or thigh bag would neither hold ten of them nor let your hands retrieve them at the speed of sound.

Removed all variants of training/recipe books. These did nothing more than make an already huge list of items more huge and confusing. Especially now that people are using a lot of ebooks, they led to your list of reading material being five or six times longer than it needed to be without actually adding that many more interesting or usable items.

Renamed some books. Knife fighter's notes is now blade fighter's notes, since it teaches cutting and not stabbing. Boxing monthly is now MMA monthly, since it doesn't teach boxing.

Fixed an issue where NPC followers were ignoring the rule to not pulp monsters if they had previously partially pulped a monster and you told them to stop.

Acid blood can no longer be used for acid bombs. This blood is supposed to be rapidly deteriorating and becoming chemically inert once spilled, yet it was creating bombs which were every bit as strong and stable as the ones you make out of proper acid. Recipes already exist to refine acid blood into real acid, you're meant to be using those to get acid bombs from acid zombies.

Changed the practice recipe to research acidic blood to require some kind of a chemistry textbook. There was no acid blood when the books were published, but the acid in the blood is a pretty standard chemical and chemistry isn't the sort of thing you just figure out based on vibes. You need instructions for that sort of thing.