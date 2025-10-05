Change:
Fixed an issue where the music module failed to start if Windows Protection scanned files for too long at startup.
If you experienced the missing music issue, it should now be resolved.
Change:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update