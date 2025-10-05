 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20259239 Edited 5 October 2025 – 11:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change:

  • Fixed an issue where the music module failed to start if Windows Protection scanned files for too long at startup.

If you experienced the missing music issue, it should now be resolved.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3753121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link