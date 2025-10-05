 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 October 2025 Build 20259230 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The new creature, Moonfish, has been added. Tomorrow is the Mid-Autumn Festival, and we wish all players a happy Mid-Autumn Festival.

Fixed some bugs and adjusted the camera logic.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3553751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link