V1.1.7 Update Content
Fix some sound issues
Fishing for the Moon in Water Activity Key Change
Fix the issue of ineffective special effects quality settings
SR joined the guaranteed exchange
Significantly increase the output of activity currency exchange
Fix the character interface not displaying the character
Add field of view adjustment settings
Plot map: Hidden Forest greatly optimized performance
Fix other known issues
10/5 V1.1.7 Update
