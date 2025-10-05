Due to an identified security vulnerability that affects games built with Unity from 207 onwards (CVE-2025-59489), we have released an update for Invisible Wings: Chapter One that fixes the vulnerability. So far there has been no reported misuse of the vulnerability, but Unity is treating the matter with urgency and developers are encouraged to patch their releases as soon as possible. We strongly recommend you to download the latest update of the game to stay up to date and protected.
Patch released to fix Unity security vulnerability
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Invisible Wings Content Depot 1419381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update