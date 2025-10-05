 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259202 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Due to an identified security vulnerability that affects games built with Unity from 207 onwards (CVE-2025-59489), we have released an update for Invisible Wings: Chapter One that fixes the vulnerability. So far there has been no reported misuse of the vulnerability, but Unity is treating the matter with urgency and developers are encouraged to patch their releases as soon as possible. We strongly recommend you to download the latest update of the game to stay up to date and protected.

Changed files in this update

Invisible Wings Content Depot 1419381
