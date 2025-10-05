 Skip to content
5 October 2025 Build 20259187 Edited 5 October 2025 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes – Update Version 1.1.2

1. Upon obtaining the hidden collectible “Platinum Trophy”, you can now play the Hidden Level in Time Attack Mode.

2. The UI of Time Attack Mode has been redesigned for a fresh new look.

3. The frequency of each skill pattern used by the unit actor “Cappuccino Assassino” in Hidden Level 2 has been adjusted.

4. The HDRI skylights in Level 4 (Space Stage) and Hidden Level 2 have been reactivated. In exchange, the cubemap resolution has been lowered to optimize shader computation costs.

